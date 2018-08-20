AURORA — A teen, who was a suspect in a series of robberies, was arrested at Smoky Hill High School last Thursday, according to Aurora police.

Police also said they found a gun in his backpack at that time.

The teen and two other juveniles were wanted in connection with a series of robberies, a spokesperson for Aurora police said.

On Aug. 16, officers went to Smoky Hill High School to contact the teen. He was located and arrested, according to police.

Police said one of the other teen suspects involved in the robberies also attended Smoky Hill High School. At least one of the other teens is in custody, Aurora Police said.

A spokesperson for the department could not provide information about the robberies the teens are suspected of committing.

© 2018 KUSA-TV