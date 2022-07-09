2 girls say former soccer coach touched them inappropriately

Both girls reported that James Bain touched them inappropriately for months, according to an arrest affidavit.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl came forward this summer to report that a longtime soccer coach touched them inappropriately over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit from the Littleton Police Department.

Littleton police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He stepped down from coaching in June, the same month the 9-year-old victim disclosed the abuse to a relative.

At the time, the affidavit says, Bain emailed the director of the Colorado United Soccer Club and said he was taking a sabbatical for an unknown amount of time due to health reasons.

The first victim to come forward said the alleged abuse occurred for more than a year. At times, she said, Bain slept in the same bed as her. She also reported that Bain had watched her shower and that he had taken on her on trips with him to California, where she was abused.

She reported that she had a "panic attack" ahead of telling her mother about the abuse.

Several of the victim's family members confronted Bain, who kept saying, "I can't believe this," the affidavit says. He denied that he slept in the same bed as the victim.

The second girl, who was a friend of the first girl, came forward in August and reported similar abuse.

Bain faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

"We want to ensure all parents, players and coaches that we are aware of the sexual assault allegations against James William Bain, a former coach with the club, and his subsequent arrest," Colorado United/Littleton Soccer said in a statement. "Colorado United/Littleton Soccer takes all allegations of assault seriously and is fully cooperating with the Littleton Police Department during the investigation."

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call 303-795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS