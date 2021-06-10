Social media threats prompt some Denver area school districts to take extra precautions

The challenge circulating on TikTok encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday.

DENVER — A new TikTok challenge has several Denver area school districts taking heightened precautions.

The challenge encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday. Authorities do not know where the challenge originated, but said it spread on TikTok, a social media platform.

Many districts including Denver Public Schools (DPS) and the Boulder Valley School District are aware of the challenge and are taking extra precautions.

"At this time, law enforcement does not believe the threat to be a safety concern, but as a precaution, we are continuing to work with all those on campus to ensure (students) and staff are safe," Scott Pribble, a spokesman for DPS, said in an email.

