AURORA, Colo. — The sole suspect in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Aurora woman has been shot to death in El Salvador, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

Carlos Miguel Rivera-Juarez, 26, was killed in Usulutan, El Salvador on Dec. 7, 2018, according to a news release.

There was a warrant for Rivera-Juarez’s arrest in the August 2016 murder of Jessica Gabriela Plata-Ledezma, whose body was found in the closet of an abandoned apartment. The coroner determined she had been stabbed 11 times and shot once in the head. Two narcotic pipes near the victim’s body contained Rivera-Juarez’s DNA, prosecutors said, and he also confessed to several people.

Rivera-Juarez and Plata-Ledezma used methamphetamine together, according to prosecutors. During a 2015 traffic stop, Rivera-Juarez accused Plata-Ledezma of “snitching” on him when he was arrested and she wasn’t.

Since Rivera-Juarez was in the U.S. illegally, he was deported in September 2016 – months before a warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2017.

Now that he is dead, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says the case is closed.

