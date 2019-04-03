CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Some search warrants related to the Patrick Frazee case will be released later this week.

Their release is the result of a motions hearing Monday morning for Frazee, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.

The documents had been sealed but Monday morning a judge agreed to unseal some of them because they're public record. The judge also noted that most of the information contained in those documents came out during a preliminary hearing last month.

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22, 2018, and reported missing 10 days later by her mother. Investigators believe Frazee killed her inside her residence while their daughter was in the back room in a playpen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Frazee faces not only first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder charges, but he also faces counts for tampering with a deceased human body and two crimes of violence, which are sentencing enhancers. He was arrested Dec. 21.

Krystal Kenney, the Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, told investigators that Frazee beat Berreth to death with a bat and then hid her body in a barn in a black tote box which was later burned. As part of her plea deal, she agreed to testify against Frazee.

Last week, investigators began searching a landfill in Fountain looking for Berreth's remains and other possible evidence.

Frazee's arraignment hearing was also moved to Friday, April 5. It had been set for April 8.

