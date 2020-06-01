VAIL, Colo — Vail police are looking for someone they said destroyed an ice sculpture worth an estimated $2,000 over the weekend.

Police said three people were seen on surveillance footage in Vail Village around 10:15 on Saturday night.

At some point, one of the people started kicking an ice sculpture, causing it to fall over and be destroyed, police said.

They estimated the loss at about $2,000.

It was one of several ice sculptures set up along the Gore Creek Promenade as part of Vail's Winterfest.

The Vail Police Department said they are hoping to identify any of the individuals recorded on the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vail Police Department via Facebook, or Detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.

