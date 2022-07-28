Son ruled incompetent after mother's decomposing body found in Boulder County home

Jeffrey Apprill was the caretaker of his 78-year-old mother Karen. Investigators believe she died 7-10 months before her body was found in her Boulder County home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A man charged in connection to his mother's death after her decomposing body was found in her Boulder County home was ruled incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Jeffrey Apprill, who Boulder County Sheriff's Office said was the caretaker of his 78-year-old mother Karen Apprill, was arrested in July 2021 on the following charges:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Criminal exploitation of an at-risk person (more than $500)

At-risk negligence resulting in serious bodily injury

Caretaker neglect against an at-risk person

Concealing a death

Deputies were dispatched on Aug. 28, 2020, to check the welfare of Karen Apprill, who had reportedly not been heard from for more than a week, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies determined Karen Apprill lived in a home in the 3900 block of Bosque Court in unincorporated Boulder County, and went there to conduct the welfare check. Around the same time, Jeffrey Apprill had been admitted to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies knocked on the door at the Bosque Court home but no one answered, and no one answered phone numbers associated with the home when they called, the sheriff's office said.

Eventually, the deputies entered the home and discovered a decomposing body inside, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the home and based upon their initial observations, they believe the individual later identified as Karen Apprill had died seven to 10 months before her body was discovered.

An autopsy revealed her body was in the advanced stages of decomposition, and that trauma had occurred both before her death and after her death, the sheriff's office said.

However, a cause of death could not be determined.

During a July 25 hearing, Jeffrey Apprill was ordered to out of custody restoration, meaning he'll receive mental health services on an out-patient basis, according to Boulder Combined Courts.

His next scheduled court appearance is for a review hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 in Boulder County.

Janet Oravetz contributed to the reporting in the story.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.