KUSA — More than 65 court-ordered search warrants related to illegal marijuana grows are being served throughout the Denver metro area on Thursday, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the North Metro Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration and SWAT officers are conducting the searches.

The operation is targeting a multi-million dollar illegal operation, according to a source.

Homes and businesses are being searched for what law enforcement refers to as “black market” marijuana -- or marijuana that is grown to be shipped out of state.

More than 40 arrests are expected throughout the day, and at least 600 officers and federal officials are involved.

A large police presence was witnessed in Thornton near East 123rd Avenue and Adams Street, and in the 4000 block of East 130th Way.

