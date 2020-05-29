Denver police investigating fatal stabbing on South Broadway

A man was stabbed during some sort of fight, according to Denver Police.

DENVER, Colorado — A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in downtown Denver Thursday night, Denver Police said.

It happened in the 1500 block of South Broadway Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet. That is about a mile south of the Interstate 25 and Broadway interchange.

Police said a man died after he was stabbed. They said it started with some sort of altercation but didn't offer any other detail.

A male suspect is in custody, DPD said.

Anyone with information on what may have happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

