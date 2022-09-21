Suspect in South Carolina homicide arrested in Denver

William Cagle was arrested on suspicion of murder and will be extradited back to Laurens County in South Carolina, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

DENVER — A 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in South Carolina was arrested in Denver Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

William Loyd Todd Cagle was arrested on felony arrest warrants out of Laurens County, South Carolina on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Cagle and his girlfriend, Terry Ann Chermak, were reported missing earlier in September, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Tuesday during the investigation and search into the missing couple, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a home in the area and discovered a body inside.

The person who died had not been identified at this time.

On the same day, investigators received information Cagle was at a downtown Denver hotel, the U.S. Marshals Service said. After setting up surveillance, Marshals eventually saw Cagle walking back to the hotel and took him into custody on the sidewalk without incident.

Cagle was booked into the Denver jail on the outstanding arrest warrants and will be extradited to South Carolina.

