DENVER — The Denver Police Department distributed photos Tuesday of a man accused of robbing a man off South Federal Boulevard.

The robbery happened at around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Vectra Bank at 1380 S. Federal Blvd., according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin. The bank is near West Louisiana Avenue.

Police said the man approached the bank teller and handed over a note demanding money. He did not take out a weapon.

After taking money from the bank, police said the suspect left on foot in a southbound direction.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall and 45-60 years old with a medium build and mostly grey goatee facial hair.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

