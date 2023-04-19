Aurora Police investigate shooting early Wednesday

A man was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for who shot a man early Wednesday morning in east Aurora.

Aurora Police (APD) said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Florence Street about 12:15 a.m. That area is a little south of East Mississippi Avenue and just east of South Dayton Street.

Once officers got on scene, they found a sedan in a parking lot lane that was idling with its lights on. Officers found the victim inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital and is in serious condition, according to APD.

Police said no one has been arrested.

They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to submit their tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tips can also be submitted by going to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

