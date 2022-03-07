23 apartments displaced in Centennial arson, suspect sought by fire officials

$5,000 reward offered in locating arson suspect in fire at Ivy Crossing in Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A $5,000 reward has been offered to help fire officials locate a suspect responsible for a Centennial apartment fire in early March.

Twenty-three apartment units were displaced in the fire that happened at 12:53 p.m. on March 1 at Ivy Crossing at 7535 E. Harvard Ave. in Arapahoe County.

When South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) firefighters arrived after 911 calls, alarms were sounding and smoke was visible inside the apartment building.

No one was seriously hurt in the fire and even though firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to apartments, the entire building's electrical utilities suffered serious damage.

Residents couldn't return to their homes after the building department shut off the apartment building's electrical utilities.

In a Twitter post, SMFR said the fire marshal's office said they "determined the fire was incendiary in nature" and worked closely with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

To report tips on this fire call 877-892-7766.

SMFR & @ArapahoeSO are seeking information leading to the identification of person(s) responsible for a fire at Ivy Crossing, located at 7535 E. Harvard Ave. The fire displaced 23 apartment units on March 1, 2022. Tips should be reported to 1-877-892-7766 https://t.co/r2RinVo606 pic.twitter.com/0zfjy0ZSBd — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 7, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.