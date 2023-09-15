31-year-old man arrested in bike path murders

Lluvia Robles-Banuelos and Jeremy Hutcheson were shot and killed in separate incidents near the South Platte River bike path earlier this month.

DENVER — Police announced an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting deaths of two people along the South Platte River bike path.

Denver Police (DPD) said 31-year-old Tanner Fielder was taken into custody in Black Hawk on Thursday.

>Video above: 'A big-hearted soul' | Father remembers son killed on South Platte River bike path

Fielder is being held on investigation of two counts of first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting and killing Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, just after midnight on Sept. 6 in the area of East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street, police said. He's also suspected of killing 43-year-old Jeremy Hutcheson on Sept. 9 near South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue, police said.

An officer doing patrol along the South Platte bike trail around West 13th Avenue and Zuni Street heard gunshots on Sept. 12, police said. The officer went the to the area where the gunshots were believed to have been fired and saw someone leaving the area, according to DPD.

Officers set a perimeter, but were not able to find the person, DPD said. Evidence collected at the scene helped detectives link it to the two homicide cases and to Fielder, police said.

The motive in the shooting deaths is still under investigation, police said. Fielder's mugshot is not being released at the present time, according to DPD. The arrest affidavit in the case is currently sealed.

Anyone who may have information on the homicide cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or tips can be submitted here.