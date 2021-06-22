FBI searching South Platte River in connection with 2002 triple homicide

Bobby Zajac, Erin Golla and James Springer were shot to death at a bowling alley on Jan. 27, 2002. The case remains unsolved.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Agents with the Denver office of the FBI are involved in a search of the South Platte River that is directly related to the 2002 unsolved triple homicide at a Littleton bowling alley.

They're searching the river in an area near Interstate 270 and Vasquez Boulevard. The agency tweeted a photo that showed at least two people in the water in that area along with several other people standing on the banks of the water.

A spokesperson for the Denver FBI office said they're assisting the Littleton Police Department and said their search is "directly related" to the Jan. 27, 2002, killing of Bobby Zajac, 23; Erin Golla, 26, and 29-year-old James Springer.

All three were shot to death inside the AMF Broadway Bowling Alley located at 5485 S. Broadway in Littleton shortly before midnight.

Golla and Springer were the last two closing employees, and Zajac had been bowling and was going to get a ride home from Springer, LPD said.

After closing the alley, Golla called her friend at 11:40 p.m. to come pick her up. Sometime after she made that call, the three victims came into contact with an unknown person or people and were shot to death during an apparent robbery.

Investigators said that about 11:50 p.m. that night, a middle-aged white man with a bald head was seen exiting the bowling alley wearing a knee-length trench coat. He got into a dark-colored, newer model pickup and left the area heading south.

Five minutes later, at 11:55 p.m., the friend who had come to pick up Golla discovered their bodies inside.

Investigators said earlier this year that they determined the killings may be related to an attempted burglary at the same business one week earlier on Jan. 20, 2002.

"Investigators are retesting and reviewing evidence, including items from the trash can in the men's room as well as other items on the property," LPD Chief Doug Stephens said in February. "Technology not available to us at the time of the crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads."

In February, it was also revealed that genetic genealogy was being utilized in the case. It's been used to help solve cases by checking DNA found at crimes scene against samples uploaded in public databases.

In response to recent inquiries, #FBIDenver confirms there is investigative activity in the vicinity of I-270 & the Platte River. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused. There is no threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/eyyUYOH4QI — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) June 22, 2021

Citing the "active and ongoing" investigation, the FBI declined to provide details about what they're looking for or what brought them to the area to search. In a tweet, however, the agency thanked the community for tips and information and said those have "made a difference."

It's also unclear how long they'll be searching the river.

A reward of up to $30,000 is available for information through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know