LITTLETON, Colo. — A repeat sex offender who's already serving 25 years in prison for two sexual assaults in Denver will be sentenced Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on the South Platte River Trail last year.

A jury found Johnny Dewayne Harris, Jr., guilty in September on the following charges related to the July 2018 assault.

One count of first-degree kidnapping

One count of attempted sexual assault – deadly weapon

One count of attempted sexual assault – serious bodily injury

One count of attempted sexual assault – use of force/violence

One count of first-degree assault – strangulation

One count of unlawful sexual contact

Two sentence enhancements for violent crime

Harris faces 16 to 128 years in the Department of Corrections.

The victim in the case is expected to speak at his sentencing hearing Friday afternoon.

>In the video above Vanessa Ursini recounts how she fought off her attacker

Vanessa Ursini was walking her dog on July 25, 2018, when she was dragged off the South Platte River Trail at Reynolds Landing north of Breckenridge Brewery around 7:20 a.m. and attacked.

RELATED: 'It simply wasn't my time to die': Woman survives sex assault near South Platte River

According to an arrest affidavit, Harris told police that he attacked Ursini by placing a rope around her throat and dragging her into the bushes. Harris admitted to sexually assaulting her and said that as she fought him off, she knocked off his glasses and he couldn't see, according to the affidavit.

Vanessa Ursini

Courtesy Vanessa Ursini

To prevent her escape while he searched for his glasses, he used the rope around her neck to also tie her by the ankles and wrists behind her back.

Ursini who spoke with 9NEWS after the assault said she was able to reach the knot around her ankles and free herself, though she had to leave her dog behind.

Several cyclists stopped to help Ursini once she ran onto the trail. Littleton Police apprehended Harris 15 to 20 minutes after the assault, as some of the cyclists either took care of Ursini or followed Harris until his arrest.

A prior booking photo of Johnny Harris.

Denver Police Department

At the time of the attack, Harris was wanted by the City and County of Denver for sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender. The defendant said he was in the Littleton area because he knew he was wanted in Denver.

RELATED: Serial rapist accused in South Platte River Trail assault sentenced

In May of this year, Harris pleaded guilty to the following charges related to two separate incidents in Denver that occurred in March 2018:

1 count assault with a deadly weapon, with serious bodily injury

2 counts attempted sexual assault

RELATED: Littleton sex assault suspect charged in back-to-back Denver attacks

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the Denver incidents. Harris was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1999 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Texas and was arrested in Denver in 2016 for exposing himself to a minor and adults.

RELATED: Denver sexual assault suspect has troubling history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS