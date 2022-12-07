Police investigate stabbing in southeast Denver

One woman was killed and another injured in the stabbing. Another person was assaulted nearby, and officers arrested a suspect in that incident, police said.

DENVER — One woman was killed and another woman was in critical condition after a stabbing Wednesday in southeast Denver, according to police.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to the scene in the 10100 block of East Harvard Avenue around 8 a.m., according to a DPD spokesperson. That's in an area southwest of South Parker Road and South Havana Street.

Officers also responded to a report of an assault nearby and took a man into custody at that scene near 2500 S. Dayton Way. Police were working to determine whether there was a connection between the assault suspect and the stabbing.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased victim after notification of next of kin.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

More 9NEWS crime coverage:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.



