Driver leaves seen of fatal Denver crash

The person was struck and killed Monday night in southwest Denver. No description of the vehicle involved was released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A person died after being hit by a driver who left the scene of a crash late Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened near the intersection of W. 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver, DPD said in a tweet. According to police, the victim died at the scene.

No information about the victim was released. Police have not provided any information about a potential suspect or a description of the vehicle involved.

This is at least the second fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver since Friday. Around 8 p.m. that night a person was hit near North Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue.

In that case, police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Francisco Duenas-Colmenares the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.