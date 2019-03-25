CENTENNIAL, Colo. —

A Spanish teacher at Arapahoe High School has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of children/pornography/obscene material, according to a release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Sarah Porter, 24, was arrested on Friday after investigators responded to the school to follow up on an anonymous tip from a student through Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting system. She is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student at the school, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Porter taught Spanish at Arapahoe since August 2018 and served as an assistant volleyball coach in the fall and as an assistant track coach at the school, according to a letter some home to parents.

Littleton Public Schools placed her on administrative leave on March 21 and on Monday said she would not return to Arapahoe High School or the district. A substitute will take over Porter’s classes for the rest of the school year.

Porter was booked without bond on Friday. If you have information related to this case, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 720-874-4020.

