A Spanish teacher at Arapahoe High School is accused of kissing a student-athlete and sending the 16-year-old boy nude photos of herself over Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Sarah Porter, 24, was arrested on March 22 after investigators responded to the school to follow up on an anonymous tip from a student through Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting system.

The tip mentioned that a student and teacher had kissed in an office with the lights off, according to the arrest affidavit.

The teen told investigators he met Porter on the first day of track and at the time didn't know she was a teacher at the school, the affidavit says.

During the first practice, the teen told investigators he received a message from an unknown person on Snapchat with the username "Nikefreak12". He kept messaging with that person through Snapchat and later found out that the person was Porter, the affidavit says.

While she was his coach the teen told investigators she was "very touchy" and "spent a lot of attention on him," the affidavit says.

On March 8, Porter went with the teen to an office inside the school where track uniforms were stored, the affidavit says. The door automatically closed behind them. Porter turned the lights off and grabbed the teen, the document says. She started kissing him, according to the affidavit.

The teen told investigators she "would not let him leave" and he believed she "wanted to go further" and "tried to pull down his pants," the affidavit says. He pushed her away, according to the document.

Porter also sent the teen nude photos and videos of herself, the affidavit states. They were on his phone at one point, but he deleted them because he was "freaked out," the affidavit says.

A mom of another student noticed Porter was showing the teen a lot of attention during track meets and spoke with a coach about it on March 19.

The head coach confronted Porter and explained there was a tip about her behavior through the Safe2Tell system. She told him she was in a "real bad place right now" and had "ruined everything", according to the affidavit.

In a text message exchange with the teen, Porter claimed her ex-boyfriend was a drug dealer and said she had also dealt drugs with him at one point, the affidavit says.

Porter had taught Spanish at Arapahoe since August 2018, served as an assistant volleyball coach in the fall and as an assistant track coach at the school, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Littleton Public Schools placed her on administrative leave on March 21 and on Monday said she would not return to Arapahoe High School or the district. A substitute will take over Porter’s classes for the rest of the school year.

Porter was booked without bond on Friday. If you have information related to this case, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 720-874-4020.

