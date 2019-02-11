CENTENNIAL, Colo. —

A Spanish teacher at Arapahoe High School pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust after being arrested on March 22.

Sarah Porter is accused of kissing a student-athlete and sending the 16-year-old boy nude photos of herself over Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Porter will have to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation, according to Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

She also faces up to 90 days in jail when she is sentenced on Jan. 6.

A tip submitted anonymously by a student through Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting system, mentioned that a student and teacher had kissed in an office with the lights off, according to the arrest affidavit.

Porter had taught Spanish at Arapahoe since August 2018, served as an assistant volleyball coach in the fall and as an assistant track coach at the school, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Littleton Public Schools placed her on administrative leave on March 21 and she was later arrested without bond.

