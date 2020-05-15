Speed, aggressive driving blamed in crash that killed man in Brighton

The driver of the other vehicle, described as a Jeep Grand Cherokee, did not stay at the scene Friday morning.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are citing speed and aggressive driving as likely factors in a crash that killed a man in Brighton Friday morning.

According to a release from the Brighton Police Department, witnesses saw a pickup truck and another vehicle driving aggressively before the crash in what was described as road rage and possible racing on southbound Highway 85 at E-470 at around 4:30 a.m.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying more information about the other vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and its driver, who did not stay at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 36-year-old man from Northglenn, died at the scene of the crash -- he was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. His name is being withheld until after relatives have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the driving leading up to it is urged to call police at 303-288-1535.