Deputies respond to barricade situation in Superior

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a reported barricade situation in Superior on Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
The road is being blocked by law enforcement at the intersection of Main Street and and McCaslin Boulevard.
This is a developing story, it will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.
A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.
A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.
