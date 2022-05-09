Video of teens flushing squirrel down toilet under investigation

Several students at Eagle Valley High School were suspended and charges were possible, according to the Sheriff's Office.

GYPSUM, Colo. — A video posted to social media showing teens flushing a live squirrel down a toilet has led to student suspensions and possible charges, according to Eagle County authorities.

The 14-second video that appeared to be shot in a public bathroom was shared on Facebook on Friday. The person who posted the video said the teens were from Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded in comments on the Facebook post by saying, "The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is aware of this incident and our School Resource Office is working with school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, several students suspended and the full story of the incident is being investigated."

A spokesman for the Eagle Valley School District said that the district was working with school administration and law enforcement agencies to handle the situation.

The school district statement said that matters of student discipline are kept confidential and the school district had no further comment at this time.

In an email, the Sheriff's Office said there would be no further comment because the investigation was active and involved juveniles.

