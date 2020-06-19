Man ID'd who was found stabbed to death outside Aurora apartment complex

Police said they have no suspect information in the death of Jason Burrow, 40.

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead outside an Aurora apartment complex Thursday morning as 40-year-old Jason Michael Burrow.

Aurora Police Department (APD) dispatch received a call about 6:20 a.m. of an unresponsive male lying on the ground, according to a post on the APD blog.

Officers responded to 10653 E. Jewell Ave., the Willowick Apartments, and found a man lying on the ground, bleeding and unresponsive, the post said.

Aurora Fire Rescue also responded, but the man was already dead, according to the post.

The coroner's office determined that he died of multiple sharp force injuries and ruled his death as a homicide.

APD's Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Police said it is unknown what led up to the incident and they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Agent Graw at 303-739-6213. They can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

