Boulder Police investigating stabbing of Barnes & Noble employee

A suspect is in custody after the stabbing Thursday at the store located at 30th Avenue and Pearl Street, Boulder Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER, Colo — Boulder Police said a suspect is in custody after a Barnes & Noble employee was stabbed Thursday.

Police said around 3:40 p.m. that officers were responding to the store at 30th Avenue and Pearl Street.

There was a confrontation between the suspect and the employee, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police do not believe there's a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.