DENVER — A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed during what the Denver Police Department said was an apparent street robbery near a busy Colfax Avenue intersection.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Friday near Colfax and North Washington Street, according to DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman.

No suspects are in custody, and Schepman could not provide a description of the suspect, who fled the area.

The stabbing occurred on a busy stretch of Colfax that is home to numerous bars, restaurants and music venues.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

