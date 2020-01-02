DENVER — A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed during what the Denver Police Department said was an apparent street robbery near a busy Colfax Avenue intersection.
The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Friday near Colfax and North Washington Street, according to DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman.
No suspects are in custody, and Schepman could not provide a description of the suspect, who fled the area.
The stabbing occurred on a busy stretch of Colfax that is home to numerous bars, restaurants and music venues.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
