Stabbing kills 1 in Denver

Police said the victim was stabbed in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street Wednesday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a deadly stabbing Wednesday night.

DPD tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a stabbing with one victim in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street.

Police provided an update about two hours later that the victim had died, and that the stabbing was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified. No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

