Denver police investigating deadly stabbing on South Federal Boulevard

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.

DENVER — A man has died after a stabbing in the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard in Denver Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the victim was found behind a business on South Federal, between West Kentucky Avenue and West Tennessee Avenue, at around 8:24 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

