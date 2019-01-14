FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is in custody after stabbing another person over a purported panhandling spot in Fort Collins over the weekend, law enforcement said.

Jeffrey Gibson, 64, reportedly stabbed a man named David Baird because he believed the man was going to take his panhandling spot, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on a report of a physical disturbance between a pair of men. The men were in the 1800 block of North College Avenue, authorities said.

Baird was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries, police said.

Gibson was taken into custody on charges of first-degree assault and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Officer Kate Garcia with the Police Services at 970-221-6555 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

