Fire at Green Valley Ranch home leaves stabbing suspect dead

Denver police said the fire and stabbing happened Saturday night.

DENVER — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a stabbing and fire in a Denver home late Saturday night. 

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a disturbance in the 19300 block of East 41st Place in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. 

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) also responded to that location for a fire that started in a bedroom, police said. 

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, and the man suspected of stabbing him died from injuries he sustained in the fire. 

DFD is investigating the fire, according to police.

