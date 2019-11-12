DENVER — An hours-long standoff in Denver's Five Points neighborhood Friday night that led to road closures and police activity has culminated with a man being charged with felony menacing, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

At about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the ninth floor of an apartment building at 2330 Broadway on a reported threat in progress.

According to the statement, multiple callers told police that the man was going up and down the hallway threatening that he was going to kill people.

When police arrived on-scene and knocked on his door, they could hear the suspect, later identified as David Henry, 34, yelling at officers and accusing them of not having a warrant, the document says.

Moments later, officers could hear the suspect barricading furniture against the front door of the apartment, the statement says.

A short time later, according to the document, officers heard about five gunshots from inside the apartment. Officers backed away from the suspect’s door and requested help from the SWAT team, the statement says.

Negotiations between the suspect and SWAT team lasted for hours, the document said. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, Henry was taken into custody. On Wednesday, he was charged with once count of felony menacing.

According to the report, there was damage to the cement ceiling inside Henry’s apartment that looked consistent with a bullet hitting it. No injuries were reported.

DPD tweeted about the incident twice that night, once at 7:15 p.m. to say they were responding to a shots fired call with road closures and another at 11:53 p.m. to announce that the situation had been resolved.

Denver Police in July changed to an encrypted radio transmission that cuts off the public from real-time dispatch traffic, ending years-long access to scanner audio.

Jill Farschman, CEO of the Colorado Press Network, said scanner audio is crucial during breaking news situations. The audio helps journalists get to scenes quickly so witnesses can be interviewed, she said.

9NEWS and several other local media outlets refused to sign an agreement with the city to get access to the encrypted radio audio. Local media outlets take issue with a few clauses in the agreement, including one that would allow the city to inspect a media outlet’s “pertinent books, documents, papers and records.”

