The Greenwood Village Police Department has evacuated several rooms at a La Quinta Inn and Suites off a busy stretch of Arapahoe Road Monday due to an apparently naked man who was spotted throwing furniture out of a window and later ripped a toilet from a wall, causing flooding on the floor below.

The 38-year-old, who police spokesperson Crystal Dean did not identify, was first spotted naked in the hallway of the hotel off Arapahoe Road and Boston Street at around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived, officers said he barricaded himself in his room – prompting the evacuations, since it was unclear what else he had with him.

The furniture-throwing began at around 6 a.m., according to Dean, and the toilet was ripped out of the wall after that.

The barricaded suspect is believed to be alone but has a prior criminal record, Dean said.

The SWAT team has now been called to assist since the negotiations are tying up officers from Greenwood Village's already limited force.

