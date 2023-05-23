Truck involved in deadly hit-and-run found; no arrests made

As of Tuesday night, no one has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed two people in Boulder County last week.

DENVER — Colorado State Patrol has the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Boulder County last week, but nobody has been arrested as of Tuesday.

The crash, which involved four vehicles, happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 287 in Boulder County just south of the Larimer County line.

Investigators said witnesses think there was a road rage incident between people in two cars -- a red pickup truck and a Chevrolet Camaro.

CSP said video shows the pickup hitting the Camaro, spinning it into a Toyota Tundra that was going the other way. Two men in the Camaro died -- 46-year-old Daniel Wright, and 34-year-old James Jacobson.

Jacobson's family said he was the passenger, and Wright was the driver.

Jacobson's mother Tina Torres drove from Texas to Colorado the day after the crash to bring her son's remains back to her home. She said Jacobson had been living in Fort Collins.

CSP said the driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital.

"People shouldn't be vindictive like that on our roadways, because now there's another innocent person that hit them," Jacobson said.

CSP is still looking for any tips from people who saw the person driving the red pickup truck on Friday night. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501.

"I hope they would have the heart to help us get some closure," Jacobson's younger brother Robert Grayson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

