Victims, family members face killer at sentencing of school shooter

The shooter was convicted in June of first-degree murder and other charges related to the 2019 school shooting that left Kendrick Castillo dead.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted earlier this year on 46 counts related to the 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed senior Kendrick Castillo and injured several others will be formally sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison.

A sentencing hearing for Devon Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Under Colorado law, the mandatory sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the hearing, which is expected to last several hours, is an opportunity for victims and their family members to make statements.

9NEWS will live stream the 1:30 p.m. hearing in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Erickson, the older of the two suspects who carried out the May 7, 2019 attack at the Highlands Ranch school, was convicted in mid-June following a trial that lasted several weeks.

At the trial, multiple students testified that Castillo was the first person to lunge at Erickson when he entered their classroom with a gun.

According to court testimony, Erickson pulled the trigger four times, and one of the bullets struck and killed Castillo as he lunged at him. Other students were also shot as they tried to subdue the gunman.

Attorneys for Erickson argued that he was coerced and manipulated by his co-defendant into carrying out the attack, something the jury ultimately didn't buy when they convicted him on all 46 counts including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

31 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Due to the charges, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Alec McKinney, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in February of last year to the following charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

McKinney took the stand for the prosecution in Erickson's trial and detailed the attack. He was sentenced to life in prison, but will be eligible for parole after 40 years due to his age at the time of the crime.

