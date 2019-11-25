DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A psychologist who evaluated the younger of two suspects involved in the STEM School shooting said he suffered from substance abuse and battled with mental health issues that sparked from witnessing domestic violence.

McKinney is currently charged as an adult. Last week, a judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against him to go to trial. A reverse transfer hearing continues to determine whether the case should be moved back to juvenile court.

McKinney and another student are accused of opening fire at the school, killing one student. Eight other students were shot.

MicKinney and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, are charged in connection with the shooting on May 7 that ended in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

Both McKinney and Erickson, are charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

For the sixth day of testimony, a reverse-transfer hearing is ongoing to determine if McKinney should be tried as an adult as experts give their testimonies regarding the case.

Elizabeth Christiaens, an expert in clinical and forensic psychology, said she met with McKinney for three to four sessions for over 6-hour periods.

Christiaens spoke about how McKinney's mental health issues began after he witnessed his father abuse his mother.

At age 5, McKinney went to therapy after his father was arrested for wielding a knife at his mother, Christiaens testified.

His mother, however, kept in regular contact with his father which created stress for McKinney, according to Christiaens' testimony.

"Alec was scared his dad would come back to hurt his mother," Christiaens testified.

Christiaens also testified that McKinney was adamant about using drugs until middle school when he witnessed his mother using cocaine and her inconsistent relationships.

McKinney shared with Christiaens that he struggled to have respect for his mother, who he said would drink rather frequently and carry a bottle of vodka in her purse, she testified.

He said he witnessed men come in and out of his home and revealed an instance where he heard his mother having sex with someone in the next room, Christiaens testified.

This triggered past memories of being sexually abused while visiting his father in Mexico, according to Christiaens.

McKinney began to abuse various substances like Xanax, cocaine and Adderall.

Christiaens testified he purchased $100 worth of cocaine around his birthday, a month before the shooting.

McKinney also told Christiaens about the bullying he experienced at school after he came out.

Some of his peers would insist in calling him as Maya and use female pronouns.

[Being] transgender was a huge source of depression [for McKinney], Christians testified.

Christiaens diagnosed McKinney with persistent depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

McKinney had negative thoughts about himself and the world, Christiaens testified.

A vacation with his family to Florida also caused him to be sent to therapy, according to Christiaens.

He had a distressing incident with a swimsuit which led to engaging behavior for McKinney, Christiaens testified.

The reverse transfer hearing is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

