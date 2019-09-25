DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — A judge will decide if there’s enough evidence for the case against the older suspect in the deadly STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting suspect to proceed to trial, and if he can continue to be held without bond.

Judge Theresa Slade is expected to make a ruling in the preliminary hearing for Devon Erickson, 19, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This comes after one full day of testimony and closing arguments from both sides.

The suspect’s lawyers have argued that he was not a willing participant in the attack and did not mean to kill anyone when he and his co-defendant brought guns to classroom 107 of their K-12 charter school the afternoon of May 7.

David Kaplan, one of the private attorneys representing Erickson, argued that his client was coerced into participating in the attack by his best friend and now co-defendant, then-16-year-old Alec McKinney. He asked that the judge reconsider the attempted first-degree murder charges leveled against the teenager, as well as set a bond.

“Just because there were people injured in this event does not mean it’s probable cause related to first-degree murder,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan cited statements Erickson made to investigators after the attack, alleging that McKinney had forced him to break into his parent’s gun safe and threatened to kill him if he didn’t cooperate in the shooting. In interviews shown in open court, both suspects told police about Snapchat videos in the hours before the attack that apparently show McKinney yelling at Erickson to pry open the gun safe and later snort cocaine.

But 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler claimed during his closing arguments that Erickson was not being entirely truthful – and it’s odd both suspects pointed to these Snapchat videos despite discrepancies in their other statements. He pointed to the lack of Snapchat and text message conversations between the two suspects that indicated the older of the two suspects was being threatened at all.

Brauchler also pointed to a text Erickson received from McKinney just before the shooting that read in part, “I can’t do this without you.” He said this was evidence that McKinney needed Erickson to participate in the attack, and he ultimately chose to on his own volition.

Erickson was separated from McKinney for 18 minutes before the shooting, and was sent to a nurse’s office where he told investigators he was “freaking out.” Ultimately, he returned to his English literature classroom, where the other students were watching “The Princess Bride."

According to prosecutors, McKinney was in front of one of the classroom doors and Erickson stood at the other. He removed a magnetic strip from the door that locked it from the inside, Brauchler said.

“His job, at a minimum, was to stop people from fleeing as they were shot to death by his co-defendant,” Brauchler said.

Just before removing a gun from a guitar case, Brauchler pointed to a Snapchat investigators said Erickson sent to his co-defendant that read “go now.”

At this point, Det. Brian Pereira – the lead investigator in the case – testified that law enforcement does not know who fired which bullets that injured seven students during the attack. An eighth student is believed to have been accidentally shot by the school’s security officer, who opened fire after seeing the muzzle of a gun that turned out to belong to a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the arrest affidavit released in the case.

Kendrick Castillo was shot to death when he and two other students rushed at Erickson moments after he drew his gun, according to Pereira. In interviews with investigators, Erickson claimed that he accidentally fired his weapon and didn’t want his classmate to die.

Braucher, however, argued that Erickson admitted to being knowledgeable about the use of guns – and that his firearm had been discharged four times. Brauchler claimed more shots could have been fired if the weapon hadn’t malfunctioned. Brendan Bialy, one of the other students who charged at Erickson, told investigators that it was a “struggle” to pry the gun from his classmate’s hands, according to a recording played in the courtroom.

Both of the suspected shooters face 46 separate counts for their roles in the attack, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school, and reckless endangerment.

McKinney is expected to appear in court for his own preliminary hearing in November. He is being held without bond.

