DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The older suspect in the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is slated to appear in court Thursday afternoon for an arraignment.

Devon Erickson could enter a plea during this hearing, which has been postponed from its original scheduled date of Dec. 6. The 19-year-old has been charged with 48 counts for his alleged role the May 7 attack – including two separate charges for first-degree murder.

A judge found there was enough evidence for the case to go forward against Erickson during a two-day preliminary hearing in September. Erickson’s attorneys argued that he was not the instigator, and that he was coerced into participating by his co-defendant, Alec McKinney.

RELATED: Judge rules there's enough evidence for older STEM School shooting suspect to stand trial

RELATED: Defense argues older suspect in STEM School shooting was not a willing participant in attack

McKinney, 16, will be charged as an adult for his alleged role in the shooting, which killed Kendrick Castillo, who has been lauded as a hero for rushing Erickson inside a classroom at the Douglas County charter school.

Eight students were injured during the attack.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed in the STEM School Highlands Ranch

Castillo family

RELATED: Arraignment postponed for younger suspect in STEM School shooting

RELATED: Younger STEM School shooting suspect to be tried as adult, judge rules

RELATED: Psychologist testifies younger suspect in STEM School shooting abused drugs, was depressed

Erickson’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Douglas County Court.

During a news conference after Erickson’s September court date, District Attorney George Brauchler said his office had not had any discussion about a potential plea agreement with the suspected shooters.

If he’s convicted of first-degree murder, Erickson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

9NEWS will be in the courtroom and will update this story when new information is available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS