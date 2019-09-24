DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — During the first part of what’s scheduled to be a three-day preliminary hearing, prosecutors tried to discredit statements made by the older suspect in the deadly STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting that he was forced to participate and wanted to save as many people as possible.

Devon Erickson, 19, told investigators that he was not a willing participant in the May 7 incident and that he had been threatened by his co-defendant, then-16-year-old Alec McKinney, according to testimony from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Det. Brian Pereira. However, Pereira – the lead investigator on the case – testified this might not be the full story.

Pereira spoke to Erickson the day of and day after the shooting.

He was the first witness called by the prosecution during the preliminary hearing, where the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will show the judge why it believes there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. Because of the nature of this particular proceeding, the public will hear little from the defense.

One student, Kendrick Castillo, died during the attack. Witnesses said he and two other students charged at Erickson – likely saving multiple lives. Castillo’s parents were sitting in the front of the courtroom during Tuesday’s hearing and said they were there to honor their son’s memory.

Eight other students were also wounded in the attack, which happened in room 107 of the K-12 charter school at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in unincorporated Douglas County.

According to Pereira, Snapchat discussions spanning a year between the two accused school shooters do not indicate the older suspect was directly threatened with violence by the younger suspect.

“The nature of the conversations were two high school students who appear to be good friends,” Pereira said.

The two did exchange messages that were disparaging to people of certain racial and ethnic groups, and that there was a text on Erickson’s phone from McKinney that read “I’m not doing this alone. I’ll f*** you up. You’ll do what I f****** say.”

According to Pereira, Erickson told investigators that in the hours before the shooting, McKinney used an ax to coerce him into breaking into his parent’s gun safe. However, Pereira said Snapchats apparently recorded by McKinney do not show him wielding a weapon, though he was heard in the background telling he friend to “[expletive] open it already.” After stealing four guns from the safe, Pereira testified the suspects wrote “the voices won” on the wall.

In addition, Pereira said Erickson told police that McKinney forced him to use cocaine for the first time in the hours before the shooting. According to Pereira, Snapchat video also apparently recorded by McKinney shows Erickson using cocaine on his own volition.

Pereira said the two suspects brought the guns inside the school using a guitar case, and that they entered through the middle school since they knew they wouldn’t be searched. Pereira testified that Erickson and another student walked to the nurse’s office shortly before the attack, and despite seeing multiple adults, he did not warn anyone about what was supposed to happen.

Pereira said Erickson claimed that McKinney had threatened his life if he did so, but that multiple witnesses told investigators the pair were separated for a few moments before they went into separate entrances of room 107, and locked the door from the inside with a magnetic strip.

At the time, Pereira said the “full” classroom was watching “The Princess Bride.” Erickson told investigators his role was to tell people to stay still, according to Pereira. McKinney, who was in possession of two guns, fired all of his rounds, Pereira said.

According to Pereira, Erickson told investigators that he only fired one shot by accident when he was charged at by Castillo, Marine recruit Brendan Bialy, and fellow student Joshua Jones. But Pereira said law enforcement found four shell casings that belonged to the .45mm Glock 21 that investigators believe the older suspect held at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived, Pereira said Jones was pinning Erickson down. McKinney was in the hallway outside of the classroom and being restrained by Bialy and the school’s private security officer, according to Pereira.

That security officer is believed to have accidentally hit a student when he fired at the muzzle of a gun that he later learned belonged to a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy.

Erickson and McKinney are each charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school and reckless endangerment.

Erickson, whose hair was dyed pink at the time of the attack, was in court with his natural brown hair and red jail garb.

Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors are expected to discuss surveillance footage from the school. The defense asked that this be shared after the lunch break so attorneys could review it.

