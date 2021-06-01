Video shows STEM school shooting suspect's demeanor immediately after shooting

A detective testified that he had a 15 minute conversation with Devon Erickson after the shooting while he was handcuffed. Portions of it were shown in court.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Video of an interview that took place with a suspect immediately after the deadly 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch was shown during the third day of his trial Tuesday morning.

Devon Erickson is charged with 46 counts in connection with the May 7, 2019 shooting at the school that killed senior Kendrick Castillo and injured several other students.

Detective Joseph Pollack with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) took the stand Tuesday and testified that he recorded portions of a conversation he had with Erickson on his cell phone. That conversation happened while Erickson was handcuffed in classroom 107, where the deadly shooting took place.

During the interview Erickson responded to Pollack's questions, saying that there were two shooters including himself. He also described the make and model of guns used in the shooting and other details including the car they used.

In the video, Erickson also discussed that he felt threatened and coerced into participating in the shooting, particular when he said Alec McKinney, who's already pleaded guilty in the case, sent him a Snapchat message that he would shoot up the school office if Erickson did not return from the nurse's office to room 107 where the shooting took place.

During the video, Erickson is seen breaking down into tears multiple times as he answers Pollack's questions. However, Pollack testified Erickson did not once ask about the status of the potential shooting victims during the recorded or unrecorded parts of the interview.

Erickson pleaded not guilty in January 2020. His trial was originally scheduled for last year but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faces 46 counts including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

31 counts of attempted first-degree murder

His trial is expected to last a month.

The other suspect pleaded guilty last year and wasn't sentenced to life with the chance for parole because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

