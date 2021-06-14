Closing arguments in trial of STEM School shooting suspect happening Monday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Closing arguments will be on Monday in the case against the second suspect in the May 7, 2019, STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch.
The defense for Devon Erickson rested on Friday after calling its final witness. Erickson faces charges in connection to the shooting of Kendrick Castillo and eight others.
At the trial, multiple students testified that Castillo was the first person to lunge at Erickson when he entered their classroom with a gun. Castillo died from his injuries.
Opening statements took place on May 27, and the prosecution rested its case on June 10.
Erickson pleaded not guilty in January 2020. His trial was originally scheduled for last year, but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faces 46 counts including:
- Two counts of first-degree murder
- One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder
Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was eligible to face the death penalty because he was charged before it was eliminated by Colorado, but prosecutors decided not to seek it.
RELATED: 'I remember aiming toward people and the floor': Second suspect in STEM school shooting testifies
The prosecution's case worked to undermine claims that Erickson was a victim forced into involvement in the deadly shooting out of fear and intimidation. Meanwhile, the defense also has been trying to make the case Erickson did not intentionally fire any gunshots that day.
Co-defendant Alec McKinney was one of the last witnesses for the prosecution in the case against Erickson.
He testified over two days about events leading up to the shooting including that the plan that day was that he was going to die. When asked how he was going to die, he said that the plan was for Erickson to kill him, after killing everyone in the classroom.
McKinney also testified that the two had discussed blaming the shooting on him.
During cross examination, the defense team questioned McKinney about his story changing from the day of the shooting. Attorney Julia Stancil noted that the version of events he told in court didn't come up until nine months after the shooting during an interview with prosecutors.
"So, nine months into your incarceration, you just suddenly don’t have voices in your head anymore?" Stancil asked.
"It was nine months of me being sober, yes," McKinney replied.
The defense suggested that he was changing his story to take advantage of a special program that could grant him early release.
The program applies to certain offenders convicted as adults for crimes committed when they were juveniles, but those with serious mental health issues are not eligible.
McKinney pleaded guilty in February of last year to the following charges:
- First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation
- Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation
- Attempted murder extreme indifference
- Second-degree assault
- Conspiracy to commit arson
- Conspiracy to commit burglary
- Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
- Possession of a weapon on school grounds
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers
He was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 40 years due to his age at the time of the crime.
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.