Opening statements begin Thursday afternoon in STEM School shooting suspect's trial

Jury selection has been completed in Devon Erickson's trial, who is charged in the school shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo in 2019.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The trial of the second suspect accused in a deadly attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 is set to begin after jury selection has been completed.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, and the trial is expected to last a month.

Video above from Monday: Jury selection begins Monday in trial of STEM School shooting suspect.

Devon Erickson faces charges in the school shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, and injured eight others.

Castillo has been praised as a hero for joining other classmates to rush Erickson during the shooting.

Erickson pleaded not guilty in January 2020. His trial was originally scheduled for last year but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faces 46 counts including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

31 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was eligible to face the death penalty because he was charged before it was eliminated by Colorado, but prosecutors decided not to seek it.

Co-defendant Alec McKinney was sentenced to life in prison with parole plus 38 years in July 2020 after pleading guilty to 17 counts related to the crime, including 14 felonies.

Because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, McKinney was not allowed under state law to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge.

George Brauchler, who was the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District at the time of the crime but left office earlier this year due to term limits, will serve as a special prosecutor in the case.

Brauchler now also serves as a legal analyst for 9NEWS.

