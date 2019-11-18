DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The younger of two students accused of carrying out a deadly May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is due in court Monday morning for a hearing.

Alec McKinney,16, and his co-defendant 19-year-old Devon Erickson, are each charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school and reckless endangerment.

Student Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting after he and classmates rushed one of the two gunmen inside the K-12 school located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. Witnesses and law enforcement have credited Castillo for saving the lives of his classmates.

Eight others were also shot. One of those students was wounded after she was accidentally hit by a private security officer’s bullet, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

Right now, despite his age, McKinney is currently charged as an adult. At Monday's hearing, his attorneys are expected to make an effort to change that.

"What happens in a reverse transfer hearing is that the defense lawyer is going to try to attempt to convince the judge that the case should go back to juvenile court," said 9NEWS legal expert Scott Robinson. "And the judge looks at a lot of factors, including the age and maturity of the juvenile and the nature of the criminal act alleged."

The hearing is expected to last several days.

A judge ruled at a hearing in September that there was enough evidence for the case against the older suspect to go to trial.

Defense attorneys for the 19-year-old argued that he was not a willing participant in the school shooting and that his co-defendant threatened to kill him and his friends if he didn’t help. He continues to be held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

