DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The 16-year-old student who was charged as an adult in connection with the deadly May 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to 14 felony charges, one misdemeanor charge, and two violent crime charges during an arraignment hearing.

Alec McKinney pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

McKinney and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, are accused in the May 7 shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

Eight others were also shot. Two of them were injured by a private security guard at the school who helped detain one of the teen suspects.

Both suspects were charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In December, following a week-long reverse transfer hearing, a Douglas County judge ruled that McKinney's case would move forward in adult court. His defense had argued to have it moved back to juvenile court.

Kendrick Castillo's parents have attended every hearing.

"I look over and I keep looking for empathy," John Castillo, Kendrick's dad, said about McKinney. "Some type of human emotion and I hate to say it, but I see crocodile tears. And I see that if there is any even type of emotion, it has to do with his family and his situation."

Due to his age at the time of the incident, McKinney will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years related to the first-degree murder charges. Under Colorado law, defendants who commit crimes as juveniles cannot be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In addition to that sentence, he faces 408 years for the other charges, but the exact amount of time is be up to the discretion of the judge at sentencing which is set for May 18.

Last month, Erickson pleaded not guilty and his trial was scheduled for May 26. Because of his age at the time of the crime, prosecutors could choose to seek the death penalty. If they don't he would have a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

