DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A hearing to determine whether the 16-year-old suspect accused of carrying out the deadly attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May should be tried as an adult is expected to last into early next week.

Alec McKinney is currently charged as an adult. Earlier this week, a judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against him to go to trial. A reverse transfer hearing continues to determine whether the case should be moved back to juvenile court.

Alec McKinney and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, are charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

They're accused of carrying out the May 7 shooting that left one student dead and eight other students shot. One of those students was wounded after she was accidentally hit by a private security officer’s bullet, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

Kendrick Castillo,18, was killed when he and other classmates lunged at one of the two gunmen.

RELATED: Younger suspect in STEM School shooting was suspended for giving student prescription meds, witness says

Thursday morning, prosecutors continued their efforts to show that Alec McKinney should be tried in adult court. Their first witness was Krista Husak with the Colorado Division of Youth Services (DYS). She testified that the goal is to transition youth offenders back into society by age 21.

She also testified that offenders can be granted passes to leave facilities where they're being held. Prosecutors noted in the past that offenders have gotten into trouble during that leave.

However, during cross-examination, defense attorneys asked if those passes could be given to offenders who had been sentenced to life and Husak replied, "no." Juvenile offenders sentenced to life in prison serve their initial sentence in a juvenile detention facility before being transferred to an adult facility.

RELATED: Change to juvenile life sentences clears Colorado hurdle

Husak also said when questioned that the DYS has had issues with drugs, escapes and staff retention.

The first prosecution witness to testify Wednesday was Maria Veronica Albertoni. Her son Lucas was shot twice. She said her son still has the bullets in his body and noted that they're still working through what happened.

"I'm still trying to find a way to go through it," she said. "We're not going to give in to fear."

Earlier this week, defense attorneys called witnesses to bolster their argument that McKinney should be tried in juvenile court. They included a social studies teacher who called him a model student and said he "always goes above and beyond.”

McKinney's mother Morgan McKinney testified Wednesday and recounted physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband that she said Alec McKinney witnessed. She also said she had recently learned from Alec that he had been sexually abused when he was 7 years old.

RELATED: Mother of younger suspect in STEM School shooting recounts years of abuse by boy's father

The prosecution countered that the alleged abuse happened more than 10 years ago and that Alec McKinney had never been the direct target of one of his father’s violent outbursts.

The reverse transfer hearing is expected to wrap up Tuesday of next week.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS