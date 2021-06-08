STEM shooting suspect wanted to get away with killing someone, co-defendant testifies

Alec McKinney pleaded guilty last year in connection with the May 2019 shooting and testified against his co-defendent at trial on Tuesday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The teen who previously pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the May 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch took the stand Tuesday to testify against Devon Erickson, who's accused of carrying out the attack with him.

Alec McKinney was the last witness for the prosecution in the case against Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. He described how the two did drugs together and discussed carrying out the attack in the weeks just prior to the shooting.

McKinney was a juvenile when the shooting took place on May 7, 2019, that killed senior Kendrick Castillo and wounded several other students.

At trial, students testified that Castillo was the first person to lunge at Erickson when he appeared in their classroom with a gun. He was shot and died from his injuries.

McKinney appeared on the witness stand in an orange jumpsuit and was shackled. He said that he and Erickson were friends prior to the shooting and their friendship started in January 2019.

In April, the month before the shooting, McKinney testified that they got into conversations on Snapchat about the most messed up thing on their bucket lists.

McKinney said he talked about wanting to do acid and testified that Erickson said he wanted to get away with killing someone.

He testified that Erickson had talked about throwing a party at a cabin and killing everyone who was there, but he said the conversation later turned to talk about carrying out the attack at the school instead.

McKinney testified that Erikson said Classroom 107, where the shooting took place, was the "ideal place" to carry out the attack because it was where the most people he hated would be at the same time.

He testified that there were also people in the classroom that they didn't want to hurt.

McKinney said that the plan that day was that he was going to die. When asked how he was going to die, he said that the plan was for Erickson to kill him, after killing everyone in the classroom.

He said the two had discussed blaming the shooting on McKinney.

Opening statements for the trial of Erickson began on May 27. Since then, the prosecution has been laying out its case against him.

McKinney pleaded guilty in February of last year to the following charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

He was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 40 years due to his age at the time of the crime.

