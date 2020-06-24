No murder charge for Colorado stepmom charged in boy's death

The child died in March from forced water intoxication, according to the El Paso County coroner's office.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors have dropped plans to file a first-degree murder charge against the stepmother of a Colorado boy who died after he was forced to drink large amounts of water.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 42-year-old Tara Sabin was instead charged with child abuse resulting in the death of 11-year-old Zachary Sabin.

Zachary’s father, 41-year-old Ryan Sabin, was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Prosecutors say Zachary died in Black Forest on March 11 after being forced to drink the water because his urine was dark.

An autopsy report from the El Paso County coroner lists the boy's cause of death as forced water intoxication and ruled his death a homicide. According to the report, the boy was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over a four hour period without any food. He began vomiting, developing lower leg pain and became non-verbal and placed in his bed, the report says.

The report also noted evidence of blunt force trauma injuries which included a contusion near his left eye and contusions on his left arm and right shin. There were also abrasions on his left hip right thigh and right hand as well as contusions on his head.

According to the arrest affidavit, there were five other children, ranging in age from 2-15 years, in the home at the time.