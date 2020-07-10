x
1 transported following officer-involved shooting in Sterling

The shooting happened near South 6th Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. No officers were injured.
STERLING, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Sterling.

The Sterling Police Department said no officers were injured during the incident, which happened near South 6th Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard.

The person who was shot was taken to Sterling Regional Medical Center. As of this writing, that person's condition was not known. 

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, or how many officers discharged their weapons.

The department did say there is no threat to the community.

No additional information was immediately available.

