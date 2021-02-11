WATCH LIVE: Final arguments Tuesday in Steve Pankey trial

A jury will likely begin deliberations Tuesday to decide whether Pankey killed Jonelle Matthews in 1984.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Closing arguments are set for Tuesday morning in the trial for Steve Pankey, who's charged with the 1984 killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley.

Testimony in the trial for the former Idaho gubernatorial candidate began on Oct. 13 and has lasted roughly three weeks.

Jonelle was last seen on Dec. 20, 1984, when she was dropped off at her Greeley home following a Christmas concert. When her father came home about an hour after she was dropped off Jonelle was not there, but her shoes had been left behind, the front door was open and the TV was on.

She remained missing until July 2019 when her body was found in a Weld County field by crews digging at an oil site.

In October of 2020, Pankey was arrested in Idaho after he was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Jury selection in his trial began in early October before opening statements on Oct. 13.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement that Pankey as much as admitted to his involvement in the disappearance of Jonelle. His defense attorneys countered he had an “obsessive interest” but was never involved in the crime.

There is no DNA evidence linking Pankey to the murder of Jonelle in Greeley. Prosecutors focused on the many written and verbal statements made by the defendant himself over the years, and his odd behaviors.

Defense attorney Anthony Viorst countered by saying that statements Pankey made were only about the location of Jonelle's body and not about the crime itself and that he claimed to have that knowledge from conversations with others.

The defense rested its case last week with Pankey taking the stand in his own defense.