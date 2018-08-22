A multi-agency sting operation against gangs in southern Colorado dubbed “Operation Triple Beam” has led to the arrest of 156 fugitives – two of whom were on the run for murder.

That’s according to a news release that was distributed Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation began on May 15 and lasted until Aug. 10.

Courtesy US Marshals Service

A triple beam is a scale used to measure street drugs – an apt name for the operation, which the U.S. Marshals said seized 1.3 kilograms of meth and 739 grams of cocaine.

In addition, law enforcement took 26 firearms from known criminals, and 10 of those were fully-automatic rifles, according to the news release. Police also recovered six stolen vehicles and $89,087 in illicit funds from street gangs.

Courtesy US Marshals Service

As part of the operation, known gang member Lester Bell was taken into custody in Boulder County on May 15. According to the news release, he has been wanted for a summer 2000 murder where the victim was beaten with a baseball bat.

Another murder suspect, identified as Christopher Bynum, was arrested in Denver on June 1. He was wanted for Arizona, and when he was arrested, U.S. Marshals also seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana and three firearms.

This isn’t the first Operation Triple Beam sting. Since 2000, the U.S. Marshals Service said it has been conducted more than 50 times across the country – resulting in more than 8,000 arrests.

Courtesy US Marshals Service

© 2018 KUSA-TV